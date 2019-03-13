Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Champions League

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 13.

By Tristan Jung
March 13, 2019

Bayern Munich hosts Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Anfield, with Liverpool's attack embarking on an inconsistent run over its last five matches in all competitions. That first leg was one of three 0-0 draws in that time, which has also included a 5-0 win over Watford and a 4-2 win over Burnley. Away goals would work in Liverpool's favor if the Reds can score at the Allianz Arena and put the pressure on the hosts.

The English side will face a very tough test in Munich, though, as Bayern has not lost at home since October. The Bundesliga leaders are coming off a 6-0 win over Wolfsburg last Saturday and have won six of their last seven matches.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

