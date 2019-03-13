Declan Rice Called Up as Gareth Southgate Names England Squad for March Internationals

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 25-man squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro, calling up West Ham talent Declan Rice for the first time after he switched international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.

Although born in London, Rice had represented Ireland at four different junior international levels, as well as playing three non-competitive games for the senior side. But he finally pledged his international future to England last month instead.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Rice made his first team debut for West Ham in April 2017 and has played over 60 games for the club since, including 31 in all competitions so far this season in defensive midfield.

Full England Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers vs Czech Republic & Montenegro:





Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Ben Chilwell(Leicester City), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Danny Rose(Tottenham Hotspur), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier(Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)

Michael Regan/GettyImages

England will host Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday 22nd March to kick off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, before travelling to face Montenegro in Podgorica three days later.

England's next set of international fixtures will then be at the inaugural UEFA Nations League Finals in June, when they will face the Netherlands and then either Switzerland or Portugal for the right to lift the trophy - what would be a first for Three Lions since 1966.