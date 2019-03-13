Giorgio Chiellini Reaches Historic Milestone in Champions League Win Over Atletico Madrid

After being at the heart of yet another resilient defensive performance against Atletico Madrid, Giorgio Chiellini proved to the one world once more why he is one of the best centre backs around.

In the aftermath of Juventus' thrilling triumphant comeback over Atletico in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, the plaudits - and quite understandably - have gone to hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

But in taking charge of the Italian side's defence, and marshalling both Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann out of the game, Chiellini gave his attacking teammates the platform to stage their miraculous comeback.

Ronaldo's eighth hat-trick in the Champions League may be the stat that took the limelight, but one that went slightly under the radar, was Chiellini making his 500th appearance for the Bianconeri.

In an era where club loyalty is dying out, the veteran defender continues to be Juventus through and through. Such has been the 34-year-old's longevity at the Allianz Stadium, only four others in the history of this grand club have surpassed the 500 mark.

In doing so, Chiellini joins esteemed company with certified club legends Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon, Gaetano Scirea and Giueseppe Furino the only other four to play as many games for Juve.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, the Italian will fancy overtaking both Furino and Scirea (on 528 and 552 appearances respectively) before he retires, to claim third spot in the all-time list for Juventus.

Buffon's tally of 656 and Del Piero's incredible 705 appearances seem a long way off at this moment, but in reaching 500, Chiellini has already entered his name into the pantheon of Turin greats.