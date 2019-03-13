Giorgio Chiellini Reaches Historic Milestone in Champions League Win Over Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

After being at the heart of yet another resilient defensive performance against Atletico Madrid, Giorgio Chiellini proved to the one world once more why he is one of the best centre backs around.

In the aftermath of Juventus' thrilling triumphant comeback over Atletico in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, the plaudits - and quite understandably - have gone to hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

But in taking charge of the Italian side's defence, and marshalling both Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann out of the game, Chiellini gave his attacking teammates the platform to stage their miraculous comeback.

Ronaldo's eighth hat-trick in the Champions League may be the stat that took the limelight, but one that went slightly under the radar, was Chiellini making his 500th appearance for the Bianconeri.

In an era where club loyalty is dying out, the veteran defender continues to be Juventus through and through. Such has been the 34-year-old's longevity at the Allianz Stadium, only four others in the history of this grand club have surpassed the 500 mark.

In doing so, Chiellini joins esteemed company with certified club legends Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon, Gaetano Scirea and Giueseppe Furino the only other four to play as many games for Juve.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, the Italian will fancy overtaking both Furino and Scirea (on 528 and 552 appearances respectively) before he retires, to claim third spot in the all-time list for Juventus.

Buffon's tally of 656 and Del Piero's incredible 705 appearances seem a long way off at this moment, but in reaching 500, Chiellini has already entered his name into the pantheon of Turin greats.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message