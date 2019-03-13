Jefferson Lerma Addresses Transfer Rumours Suggesting a Move Away From Bournemouth

Bournemouth's record signing Jefferson Lerma has recently spoken out about enjoying his football in the Premier League, playing for Colombia, and rumours linking him with a move away from the Cherries.

Signed from Levante in the summer transfer window for a club-record £25m, the defensive midfielder has played in 22 matches in England's top flight, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Lerma, 24, was part of Colombia's squad for the World Cup in Russia last summer and has been called up once more for Los Cafeteros during the international break later in March.





Lerma spoke to Kick Off (via El Espectador) following his call up, and spoke about a number of subjects, including the rumours surrounding his future at the Vitality Stadium.





He said: “There’s a lot of equality here, that’s the prettiest thing of the Premier League. It is one of the best leagues in the world. Here you can really enjoy football. It’s something that satisfies me.

It's official! 🙌



We've completed the signing @FCFSeleccionCol international Jefferson Lerma for a club record fee from @LevanteUD.#afcb 🍒https://t.co/KnVAZ6WfMK — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) August 7, 2018

“My family is very happy and proud of me. Here I am very happy because the club have received me very well and made me feel at home. The expectations of continuing to grow will always be there, but at the moment nothing is said about my departure. My reality is Bournemouth and I think of Bournemouth.”

Given that Lerma is in the first year of a five-year deal he signed in August, it's unlikely that Bournemouth would like to see him leave - though a major offer might change their mind.

Lerma also touched on his pride at being called up to the national side once again.

He said: “Happy for everything I’ve done in England, everything has come out as I dreamed it and I feel good. About the call, I never thought about all the names, I just wanted it to be me. Those mentioned, well I’m not surprised, are good players who show their talent every day.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“There are several of us who play in England and go to the national team. Mina is the one who I speak with the most, but we have not talked about the national team, we talk about the moment we live at the clubs.”