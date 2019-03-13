Jordan Henderson a Doubt for England Squad After Injury Ankle in Liverpool Clash With Bayern Munich

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Liverpool ace Jordan Henderson looks likely to miss England's Euro 2020 qualifiers later this month, after leaving the field with an ankle injury early into his side's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

The holding midfielder had to leave the field for treatment after landing awkwardly when challenging for the ball against an opposition player, and his return to the pitch was short-lived, as he was forced to hop back off soon after. The 28-year-old is now likely to be ruled out of the Three Lions upcoming matches, which will open up a vacancy in the squad.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Should Henderson be deemed unfit to play for England, then manager Gareth Southgate could perhaps turn to Southampton star James Ward-Prowse, who was hotly tipped for a recall to the side after a fine run of form with the Saints of late. However, it is unclear whether, should it come to it, the Three Lions boss would be willing to bring the 24-year-old back into the fold.

The squad already have Eric Dier, Fabian Delph and West Ham United starlet Declan Rice to choose from, as well as Ross Barkley and Dele Alli who play in more advanced roles, so Southgate may feel he has adequate cover for Henderson. The Reds ace has 48 caps for his country, and played an important role in the side's impressive 2018 World Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Southgate has lavished new call-up Rice with praise ahead of the qualification matches, claiming that the player's character, personality and leadership qualities had been important factors in deciding to bring him into the squad. The 20-year-old had represent the Republic of Ireland before, but was allowed to switch having only played friendly matches.

