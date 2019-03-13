Luis Figo Reveals Key Difference Between Real Madrid & Barcelona Fans

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Legendary winger Luis Figo has compared the supporters of both Real Madrid and Barcelona, insisting that he preferred to play at the Camp Nou.

Figo became a hugely controversial figure in Spanish football when he made a £54m move from Barcelona to Real in 2000, leading to many Barcelona fans turning against Figo for the remainder of his career.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

However, in an interview with XL Semanal, Figo insisted that Barcelona fans are much more supportive than Real fans. 

He said: "I experienced them at different times. In Barcelona they idolise players and it is wonderful to play in such an environment. They do not screw you so much if things do not go well.

"Madrid has a great love of being the best and they set the bar very high."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

This season, many Real fans have expressed their frustrations towards their team. Los Blancos have sacked Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, with Zinedine Zidane returning to lead the side for the remainder of the season.

Real have crashed out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League in spectacular fashion, and they now sit 12 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, in their first season without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Figo admitted that the team was always likely to struggle without Ronaldo, adding: "Ronaldo is irreplaceable. It is logical that the teams need to reinforce themselves when they lose such an important player, but the market is difficult because there are not so many chances of acquiring important players that can serve Madrid."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Finally, Figo discussed the development of 18-year-old Vinicius Junior, who had been one of Real's standout performers before suffering a knee injury against Ajax.


He said: "He's been very important. He has a lot of room to grow, but I think that, at his age, he needs more success in front of goal."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message