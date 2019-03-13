Real Madrid are believed to have made contact with Inter over the possibility of signing their star striker Mauro Icardi in the summer.

The Argentina international hasn't featured for the Serie A giants since early February, after being stripped of the captaincy and falling out with the club's hierarchy after talks over a contract extension broke down. The player now looks highly likely to leave the club this summer, and a host of elite European sides will be poised to land the ruthless finisher.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos' new manager Zinedine Zidane has made signing a top quality striker his priority when the next transfer window opens, and has ensured that club president Florentino Pérez has their interest clear to I Nerazzurri. It is unclear how much Icardi is likely to cost, but the figure could well exceed €100m.

Napoli and Juventus are also rumoured to be keen on signing the 26-year-old, but a move to the Bernabéu is likely to be a more alluring prospect.

Icardi has shone in Serie A for almost his entire career - excelling during spells with Sampdoria and Inter. The clinical forward has netted 108 goals in the Italian top tier, and could well be ready for a new challenge with Los Blancos.

However, the player's wife and agent Wanda Nara has recently claimed that her husband wants to stay at Inter, and has reassured fans over his future in Milan. Perhaps then, the increased speculation over Icardi's future has been used as a tool to secure him a more lucrative contract at the club, although the players' declining relationship with the fans could be beyond repair.

Meanwhile, Inter will look to progress to the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday evening, when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the second league of their last 16 tie. Luciano Spalletti's side came away from the Commerzbank Arena with a goalless draw last week, and will be hopeful of progressing with a win at the cavernous San Siro.