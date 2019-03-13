Troy Deeney Reveals How an Insult From His Uncle Influenced Him to Lose a Stone in Weight

Watford striker Troy Deeney has revealed that he began a new fitness regime, determined to lose weight after his uncle told him he looked "fat".

The Hornets captain, who has amassed nine goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, was spurred into action by the comment - which was made at Deeney's mother's wedding last summer. It's reported by the Mirror that the 30-year-old has lost more than a stone in weight.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

This new, lean physique has helped Deeney to reach the high performance levels he has shown this year, adding more dynamism and energy to his game.

Speaking to the club's match-day programme before Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace, again as reported by the Mirror, Deeney said: "My Uncle Dave did me a good turn. We were at my Mum’s wedding and he told me I looked fat — it was actually a bit more coarse than that.

"Dave runs his own metalworks business and is a straight talker, which I’ve always appreciated about him," the 30-year-old added.

Manager Javi Gracia has clearly been pleased with his captain's weight loss endeavours.

The striker's displays this term have been influential in pushing Watford into contention for European qualification places and the Spaniard will now be hoping his main man can launch them into their third FA Cup semi-final this century.

Discussing the decision itself, Deeney admitted it had been on his mind for a while as he looked to deliver another excellent season for the Vicarage Road faithful.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I’d been thinking of getting myself going and having a big push for it this year, and that comment sealed the deal," he stated.





"I’ve not really looked back from that point — along with a bit of social media: a few fans giving me a bit of stick, which I occasionally use for motivation."