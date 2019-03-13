Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Storm Past Bayern Munich & Into Champions League Quarter Finals

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Liverpool powered their way into the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday evening, as a fine display saw them beat Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Here's how it all unfolded in the beguiling platform that is social media...

Going into the match, Liverpool fans were far from impressed with their manager's choice of midfield trio - Jürgen Klopp decided to drop their flourishing holding midfielder Fabinho, and field James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum in a trio stodgier than a sticky toffee pudding risotto:

Well, Reds fans got what they wished for, and the Brazil international came on just 12 minutes into the game, when Henderson limped off with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

After a cagey starting, the game sprang into life in the 26th minute, as Sadio Mané delicately controlled Virgil van Dijk's through ball, before effortlessly turning Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and chipping home a sumptuous finish. Understandably, Twitter exploded:

As one might expect, Bayern Munich came flying back at their opponents looking to bag the two goals necessary to progress into the next round, and Liverpool weathered the storm admirably until the break.

The visitors held their lead for little over ten minutes, as Niko Kovač's side pulled level to send the home fans into raptures. Andrew Robertson lost concentration, allowing Serge Gnabry to ghost in behind the Scotsman, before whipping a shot across the face of goal that was turned into his own net by Joël Matip:

The Reds battened down the hatches again, and managed to claw their way to half-time with the scores still level, and with the added bonus of the all-important away goal to help settle their  nerves.

The emotions of Liverpool fans were mixed at the break, as a combination of excitement and nervous (okay, 90% nerves) took hold of the supporters:


The second half began as the first did, with both sides patiently probing their opponents' backlines in the hope of securing a winning goal.

In the 68th minute, Liverpool sent their travelling fans into hysteria, as Van Dijk rose above Matts Hummels to slam home a towering header from Jame's Milner's divine corner kick:

Things went up a notch soon after, as Mané scored his second goal of the night to ensure a famous win for his side.

The Senegalese sensation nodded home a beautifully taken header, after latching on to a fine cross from Mohamed Salah:

The Reds were in cruise control, and ran down the clock to secure a famous win in Germany.

Andrew Robertson was booked late on, meaning that he'll miss the quarter-final first leg, but that was a mere footnote on otherwise glorious night for the Merseyside club:

Well, that's all for tonight. What a sensational result for the Reds! Now all eyes will be on the draw for the next round, and who Klopp's men will meet on their next step on the road to Madrid...

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message