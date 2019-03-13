Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Storm Past Bayern Munich & Into Champions League Quarter Finals

Liverpool powered their way into the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday evening, as a fine display saw them beat Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Here's how it all unfolded in the beguiling platform that is social media...

Going into the match, Liverpool fans were far from impressed with their manager's choice of midfield trio - Jürgen Klopp decided to drop their flourishing holding midfielder Fabinho, and field James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum in a trio stodgier than a sticky toffee pudding risotto:

The nerves have well and truly kicked in...and I'd be lying if the midfield didn't somewhat contribute to that. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) March 13, 2019

fabinho didn’t start against city away and you saw what happened. came on and game completely changed. — Gerald (@nana_figa) March 13, 2019

Amazed Fabinho doesn't start. Been Liverpool's best midfielder for several months now. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) March 13, 2019

Well, Reds fans got what they wished for, and the Brazil international came on just 12 minutes into the game, when Henderson limped off with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

After a cagey starting, the game sprang into life in the 26th minute, as Sadio Mané delicately controlled Virgil van Dijk's through ball, before effortlessly turning Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and chipping home a sumptuous finish. Understandably, Twitter exploded:

GOAL!! LOVE THAT FINISH, SADIO! 🔥 Brilliant touch and chipped effort to put us ahead! GET IN!



[0-1]#UCL pic.twitter.com/vOgT36Vqsi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 13, 2019

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!



Mane has given Liverpool the advantage in this tie! #BAYLIV — 90min (@90min_Football) March 13, 2019

Sensational from Mane and a huge goal for @LFC 👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2019

GOAL!! WHAT A GOAL BY SADIO MANE. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 13, 2019

As one might expect, Bayern Munich came flying back at their opponents looking to bag the two goals necessary to progress into the next round, and Liverpool weathered the storm admirably until the break.

The visitors held their lead for little over ten minutes, as Niko Kovač's side pulled level to send the home fans into raptures. Andrew Robertson lost concentration, allowing Serge Gnabry to ghost in behind the Scotsman, before whipping a shot across the face of goal that was turned into his own net by Joël Matip:

Matip what the hell — Shattered Dreams (@XhosaMasiviwe) March 13, 2019

Matip is like Liverpool’s version of Phil Jones to me, just with far less funny faces — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) March 13, 2019

Don’t blame matip ffs it was a lewandowski tap in — 〽️ (@Riddock__) March 13, 2019

Matip trying to end Liverpool’s season twice in the last few weeks. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 13, 2019

The Reds battened down the hatches again, and managed to claw their way to half-time with the scores still level, and with the added bonus of the all-important away goal to help settle their nerves.

The emotions of Liverpool fans were mixed at the break, as a combination of excitement and nervous (okay, 90% nerves) took hold of the supporters:

Klopp needs to calm the boys down. Everything is possible!

We need to score one or two goals more and it‘s done.

Come on LFC. #YNWA — Pascal (@PsclDragonBorn) March 13, 2019





you's will be paying for my heart operation after this. — emma (@ultminji) March 13, 2019

This 2nd half gonna be hell man pic.twitter.com/dyi0L70FHJ — Max 🃏 (@Maxmoore1998) March 13, 2019

The second half began as the first did, with both sides patiently probing their opponents' backlines in the hope of securing a winning goal.

In the 68th minute, Liverpool sent their travelling fans into hysteria, as Van Dijk rose above Matts Hummels to slam home a towering header from Jame's Milner's divine corner kick:

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!!! Virgil Van Dijk towers above the Bayern defenders to head home Milner's corner and put Liverpool 2-1 up!#BAYLIV pic.twitter.com/lOmrQXvvrN — 90min (@90min_Football) March 13, 2019

It's time to accept that Virgil Van Dijk is the best CB in the world. He is just so consistent. His aerial presence, and his ability to command an entire backline are unrivaled. You have to give him the credit he deserves. — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) March 13, 2019

Watch him defend and we watch him score 🔥🔥 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) March 13, 2019

Van Dijk didn’t head that, he dunked it. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) March 13, 2019

Things went up a notch soon after, as Mané scored his second goal of the night to ensure a famous win for his side.

The Senegalese sensation nodded home a beautifully taken header, after latching on to a fine cross from Mohamed Salah:

Game and tie over !!! Talking about putting a marker down ! Beating @FCBayern in Munich 1-3 💥💥 awesome 👏👏👏 — Mike lomax (@mike93200984) March 13, 2019

How much is Sadio Mane worth? #LFC — phdhutch (@phdhutch) March 13, 2019

Sadio Mane has 5 goals in his last 5 Champions League knockout games. Against Roma, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) March 13, 2019

The Reds were in cruise control, and ran down the clock to secure a famous win in Germany.

Andrew Robertson was booked late on, meaning that he'll miss the quarter-final first leg, but that was a mere footnote on otherwise glorious night for the Merseyside club:

Liverpool breeze past Bayern in to the quarter-finals! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/7t1uenE9ea — 90min (@90min_Football) March 13, 2019

Great European away performance from @LFC especially 2nd half. 1st big statement of 2019 & hopefully that momentum now pushes the Reds close to both PL & CL! #BAYLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 13, 2019

Well, that's all for tonight. What a sensational result for the Reds! Now all eyes will be on the draw for the next round, and who Klopp's men will meet on their next step on the road to Madrid...