Twitter Reacts to Stunning Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick & Man City's 7-Goal Demolition Job

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Tuesday evening was a barnstormer for the Champions League, as Cristiano Ronaldo once again stole the show whilst Manchester City showed no mercy against Schalke.

Ronaldo's Juventus, trailing Atletico Madrid 2-0 after the first leg in Spain, attacked right from kick-off and the Portuguese superstar eerily made his own prematch prediction come to fruition by scoring a hat-trick to send the Old Lady through.

The 34-year-old might have 'slowed down' in the Champions League this season compared to previous years, but Tuesday's three-goal tally took his UCL total to seven, and it was the manner of which he scored the goals - with Juventus facing a disappointing exit from the competition - that got the Twitterverse talking.

Meanwhile, over in Manchester, on any other night the 7-0 beatdown the Citizens imposed on Schalke would have been the main talking point of the evening's action.

But with Ronaldo's heroics over in Turin, the Citizens dropped to being a footnote, despite scoring seven - SEVEN (7) - goals to win their tie 10-2 on aggregate.

It means the Premier League outfit have now scored 139 goals in 48 matches in all competitions (26 in eight in the Champions League), making City one of the favourites for the Champions League this season.

Attention now turns to Wednesday evening's fixtures to see who will join Juventus and City in the draw for the last eight of the Champions League - Barcelona or Lyon; Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

Of course, after Tuesday's evenings showing, teams must already be dreading the prospect of facing either giant (Juventus, not Ronaldo) in the next stage of Europe's biggest club competition.

