Barcelona Set New Champions League Record After Thrashing Lyon 5-1 at Camp Nou

Barcelona have set a new record in the Champions League following their 5-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday, having gone 30 games undefeated at the Camp Nou in Europe.

They were taking a 0-0 draw back to Catalonia following the first leg against Bruno Génésio's side, and first-half goals from Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho gave them an early lead.

Lyon's Lucas Tousart threatened to turn the game on its head when he found the back of the net, but Messi restored Barça's two-goal lead before Gerard Piqué and Ousmane Dembélé put the icing on the cake for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

That win has extended Barcelona's unbeaten home run to 30 Champions League games (W27 D3 L0), which is now the longest run in the competition's history. It's a run which stretches way back to September 2013.

It's not just in Europe that Barcelona are enjoying an unbeaten run in either, as they haven't lost a La Liga match since November. The 4-3 defeat to Real Betis was the club's only defeat at Camp Nou across all competitions this season.

But Barcelona can get their revenge on Quique Setién's impressive Betis side as they travel to the Benito Villamarín Stadium this weekend.

🏟️ Barcelona now unbeaten in 30 home matches (W27 D3) - a new competition record! 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/bTmXXV1yxs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 13, 2019

Real Betis are currently sitting just outside of the Europa League qualification place in the league table, while Barcelona will be looking to extend their seven-point lead at the top of La Liga with a win on Sunday.

They'll also now be keeping a keen eye on the Champions League draw this Friday, especially following Real Madrid's exit at the hands of Dutch side Ajax.