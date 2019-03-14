Borussia Dortmund Target Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard as Lucien Favre Looks to Freshen Up Squad

It's still all very much to play for in the Bundesliga title race, but it seems as though Borussia Dortmund manager Lucian Favre already has one eye on the summer transfer window.

Dortmund sit behind Bayern on goal difference, having held a commanding lead for much of the season, but with star winger Christian Pulisic already signed on at Chelsea ahead of a €64m move, there is a need for the club to re-vamp their squad in the summer.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

One solution, as reported by Bild, is Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt, with the German outlet claiming respective €25m moves could be on the cards for the 22-year-old as well as Hertha midfielder Niklas Stark.





While there is little in the way of expansion on those deals, a report in Kicker linking Dortmund with 'Gladbach forward Thorgan Hazard affords a little more to work with.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

The claim there is that CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is prepared to sign off on a deal that would surpass the club's current record €30m outlay to secure the 25-year-old as an replacement for Pulisic.





The report also mentions an interest in Celtic's Kieran Tierney, with the left-back having caught the eye of Dortmund scouts as they monitor the progress of Jeremy Toljan in Glasgow.

🎙️ Zorc pregame presser ahead of #BSCBVB:



"We had a recent period of negative results, however, we believe that we have weathered the storm. We will do everything we can to become German champions!" pic.twitter.com/PF0qW4hYe3 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 14, 2019

It seems, though, as if they have been priced out of a move for the 21-year-old, who has already captained Scotland, for now.