Leicester City Pay Staggering Compensation Fee to Pry Brendan Rodgers from Celtic

By 90Min
March 14, 2019
Reports revealed that Leicester City were required to pay a £9m compensation fee to pry Brendan Rodgers and his backroom staff away from Celtic.

The former Swansea and Liverpool boss joined the Foxes at the end of last month, after two and half trophy-filled seasons with the Scottish side, and has gone on to collect three points from his first two games in charge.
Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

According to reports from the Telegraph, the English club were forced to pay this hefty sum after Celtic included the clause in the four-year contract Rodgers' signed in April 2017, after less than a full season in charge. 

It is understood that this fee would've been considerably lower had Leicester waited until the summer, which seemed to be the initial plan, but the impromptu sacking of Claude Puel forced them into action.

With no other candidates considered on the same level as Rodgers, the 2015/16 champions bit the bullet, coughing up the required £9m to bring the 46-year-old back to the Premier League. That fee more than doubles the £4m fee Everton paid to Watford to secure the services of Marco Silva.

The news comes as the English side prepare to move into a new £80m state-of-the-art training ground, which should be completed within a year and looks set to become a benchmark for such facilities all around the world.

The Northern Irishman was delighted with the developments, declaring: “It’s the first steps of a really exciting journey for us. From the first day we’ve set up a clear vision of how we want to work. 

“The environment is very important. I’ve found a really young group of players, which I was aware of, with some really experienced group around it.

“It’s a really exciting job here because of the improvements that I see we can make to the team. I think they have enjoyed the work so far but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Rodgers will take charge of his third Leicester game this Saturday with a clash at Turf Moor against Sean Dyche's Burnley.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message