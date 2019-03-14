Sadio Mane Breaks Liverpool Record With Match-Winning Brace Against Bayern Munich

Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has become the club's all-time leading goalscorer away from home in the Champions League, following his two goals in the club's 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Senegal international found the back of the net either side of Virgil van Dijk's header, opening the scoring by capitalising on a Manuel Neuer error before rounding off the night by converting Mohamed Salah's inch-perfect cross.

It had appeared that Bayern Munich would stage a comeback when Joël Matip turned the ball into his own net, but Liverpool's firepower proved to be too much for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Mané's brace means he has now scored seven away goals in the Champions League for Liverpool, more than any other player for the club in the history of the competition (including in its old form as the European Cup).

His second of the night ensured that Mané moved passed Steven Gerrard and current teammate Roberto Firmino as the highest scoring Liverpool player in the Champions League away from Anfield.

FT: Bayern 1 #LFC 3: Liverpool into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a stunning triumph at a stunned Allianz Arena. Sadio Mane the hero with a classy double. Van Dijk's header had effectively killed off the tie. That's a top European away performance. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) March 13, 2019

Jürgen Klopp's side ensured that they would make up a quartet of Premier League sides in the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League, following comfortable wins for Tottenham and Manchester City also against German opposition.

Manchester United, meanwhile, needed a fairytale night against Paris Saint-Germain - and a helping hand from VAR - to overturn their two-goal deficit against Thomas Tuchel's side.

Also in the hat for the last eight are Ajax, who surprised the world by knocking out reigning champions Real Madrid, as well as Barcelona, Juventus and FC Porto.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Out of the eight teams left in the competition, only Manchester City and Tottenham won the first leg of their last 16 matches.