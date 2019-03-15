The draw for the 2019 UEFA Champions League round of 16 will take place on Friday.

The eight teams that will learn their fate are Ajax, Porto, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Barcelona. The quarterfinals will take place on April 9/10 and 16/17.

There are no country restrictions or seedings in the quarterfinal draw, meaning that any of the remaining sides can be drawn against one another. That leaves some tantalizing possibilities, with a Manchester derby and a Messi-Ronaldo showdown between Juventus and Barcelona among the potential matchups.

Here's how to watch:

Time: 7 a.m. EST

TV channel: Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.