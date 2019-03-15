Champions League Quarterfinal Draw Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch

How to watch the Champions League quaterfinal round draw on Friday, March 15.

By Tristan Jung
March 15, 2019

The draw for the 2019 UEFA Champions League round of 16 will take place on Friday.

The eight teams that will learn their fate are Ajax, Porto, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Barcelona. The quarterfinals will take place on April 9/10 and 16/17. 

There are no country restrictions or seedings in the quarterfinal draw, meaning that any of the remaining sides can be drawn against one another. That leaves some tantalizing possibilities, with a Manchester derby and a Messi-Ronaldo showdown between Juventus and Barcelona among the potential matchups.

Here's how to watch:

Time: 7 a.m. EST

TV channel: Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message