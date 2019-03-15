Isco Left Out as Luis Enrique Announces Spain Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Isco is the most notable absentee from the latest Spain squad, as manager Luis Enrique announced a 23-man contingent to face Norway and Malta in this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 26-year-old Real Madrid playmaker has not played a full 90 minutes in 2019 and was largely frozen out of the first team by former manager Santiago Solari. While he may now have a chance to stake his claim for a place in the starting lineup again under the returning Zinedine Zidane, he will not be a part of Spain's games this month as they kick off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Other notable absentees from Enrique's squad include Atletico Madrid trio Diego Costa, Saul Ñiguez and Koke, as well as Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. There is also no space for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

⚠ OFICIAL | Lista de convocados para los próximos partidos ante Noruega y Malta. ¡Comenzamos nuestro camino hacia la #EURO2020! #UnidosPorUnRETO pic.twitter.com/32xVAzXwtk — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 15, 2019

However, there is room for several new picks from Enrique, including Jesus Navas, whose last international cap came in 2014, in-form Getafe striker Jaime Mata, Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo, Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales and Athletic Bilbao forward Iker Muniain.

Enrique has selected just four players who currently ply their trade outside of Spain's La Liga: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa (Chelsea), Juan Bernat (PSG) and Fabian Ruiz (Napoli). Dani Carvajal's absence through injury means there are only two Real Madrid players in the squad, while Barcelona have three representatives.

Spain take on Norway at the Mestalla on Saturday 23 March, before travelling to Malta on Tuesday 26 March.

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, David de Gea, Pau Lopez

Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Juan Bernat, Mario Hermoso, Iñigo Martinez, Sergio Ramos, Sergi Gomez, Sergi Roberto

Midfielders: Jesus Navas, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Parejo, Sergio Canales

Forwards: Marco Asensio, Rodrigo, Alvaro Morata, Iker Muniain, Jaime Mata