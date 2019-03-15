Jan Siewert Admits Huddersfield May Undergo Complete Overhaul as Premier League Relegation Looms

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert admits that his squad may need a complete revamp this summer, as the club prepare for relegation from the Premier League.

The Terriers are cut adrift at the bottom of the table, 15 points from safety with only eight games remaining this season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With their fate seemingly decided, Siewert appears resigned to playing Championship next football - with the German acknowledging that the club's poor record over the past year has led to discussions about how to move the club forward long-term.

"If you think of how many games we have won since March last year - it is four," Siewert said on Thursday, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"This is important to know, and it says something, we have to look at everything. It's about having a long-term view of how we can change it - the thing is a work in progress, and we are in good contact (with owner Dean Hoyle).

"We have a long-term idea and there will potentially be a lot of changes."

Despite picking up just three points from his opening seven games, Siewert is intent on giving his players the opportunity to prove themselves between now and the end of the season. He also admitted that he knew taking over from David Wagner in January would be a difficult job, but he is determined to put things right.

He added: "I knew it would be a difficult situation, I'm not here as a magician, but I'll give all my energy for the long-term to find the solutions the club need.

"We have to look at each player until the end of the season to help complete the picture for me. At the moment, it's still about the games and how we play, and then there is a time where I will speak to the players."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Huddersfield face West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, a fixture which could provide an opportunity for the players to prove their worth to a manager who is clearly willing to give them a chance.