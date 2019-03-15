Pep Guardiola Coy on Drawing Tottenham in UCL and Provides Update on Injured Man City Stars

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remained tight-lipped over his side landing Premier League rivals Tottenham in the Champions League quarter-final.

Following their drubbing of German side Schalke in the last round of the competition, City were handed a tie against Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs on Friday afternoon.

With the rare feat of four English teams being involved in the draw for the last eight, Guardiola admitted that he was not surprised that City ended up with a fellow Premier League rival.





He said (as quoted by the club's official website): "It’s the draw, it’s what it is.

"When you have four Premier League teams in the draw you have a good chance to get one of them. It was Tottenham. I know quite well the quality of this team.

"Now Swansea, and we take a break for those who don’t go to international teams. Of course, going to London is closer than Catalunya, or other countries."

He added: "What I want is people to come back from international break fit and ready for the final two months. That’s all I am concerned about.

"Tottenham, huge respect of course. I know them well, the different systems they use. Experience in all departments. If you talk about any other team in Champions League, it would be the same.

"You cannot control the draw. The draw decides."

Chasing an unprecedented 'quadruple' this season, City turn their attentions back towards the FA Cup when they take on Swansea in the quarter-finals on Saturday, with Guardiola once again confirming that several of his injured stars would not make their return.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He revealed: "We will have to make changes. Stones on bench, not ready to play. He is still recovering.

"Vinny and Kevin not fit. We don’t have too many options."

