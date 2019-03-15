Tottenham 'Agree Fee' for Sampdoria Star Joachim Andersen Amid Man Utd & AC Milan Interest

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a fee with Serie A side Sampdoria to sign 22-year-old centre-back Joachim Andersen, but they face late pressure to finalise the deal from both Manchester United and AC Milan.

Andersen has been one of the league's breakout stars this season, despite initially struggling to adapt to life in Italy. Plenty of top European sides have been linked with a move for the Dane, one of which is Tottenham, who appear close to finalising a deal for Andersen.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

News of Tottenham's agreement comes from Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), who state that Sampdoria official Antonio Romei flew to London on Tuesday to discuss a deal for the €25m-rated defender.

However, according to CalciomercatoAC Milan have now joined the race for Andersen's signature, and could seek to open negotiations as soon as possible in an attempt to halt Tottenhams progress.

Milan want somebody to partner 24-year-old Alessio Romagnoli in the heart of their defence, and they see Andersen as the ideal candidate, as the two could line up alongside each other for the foreseeable future.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Inter are also said to be serious contenders for Andersen's signature, whilst the likes of UnitedJuventus and Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be plotting a summer move for the 22-year-old.

Andersen has made 28 appearances for Sampdoria this season, establishing himself as one of the side's most important players. The Blucerchiati currently sit ninth in the Serie A table, and many credit this position to the towering Dane's emergence as a future star.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Tottenham have long been keen on Andersen as they seek to bolster their defence for the foreseeable future. Both 30-year-old Toby Alderweireld and 31-year-old Jan Vertonghen have just 18 months remaining on their contracts at the club, and Mauricio Pochettino appears to be preparing for the future.


Alderweireld has been the subject of serious interest from the likes of United, Chelsea and Barcelona in the past, and now has a £26m release clause in his contract which became active after Tottenham automatically extended the Belgian's deal in December. As a result, they could be powerless to prevent his exit, which could prompt a summer deal for Andersen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message