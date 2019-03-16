Barcelona Cool Interest in Lyon's Ferland Mendy After Poor Champions League Last 16 Showing

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

Barcelona are reportedly losing interest in Ferland Mendy following the left back's poor showing against the Catalans in the Champions League last 16.

The La Liga giants have been admirers of the full back for quite some time now and reports had strongly linked them with a move for Mendy in the summer, meaning Barcelona's last 16 clash against Lyon acted almost as an audition for the Frenchman with his potential new suitors.

Unfortunately for the left back, he didn't live up to the expectations surrounding him. After a fairly uneventful first leg in the south of France, Lyon were humiliated at the hands of Lionel Messi and co. losing 5-1 at the Nou Camp with the defence leaking three goals in the space of eight minutes to seal the tie for Barcelona.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Mendy himself was substituted with just over 10 minutes remaining after what was a lacklustre performance, and was forced to watch the rest of the game from the dugout as he and his Lyon side were dumped out of the competition.

Now according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona officials have cooled their interest in Mendy after his poor performances in the Champions League - and they look set to turn their attentions elsewhere.


They still intend to a sign another full-back to compete with Jordi Alba, who recently signed a new long-term deal with the club, but spending big is not necessarily a priority - particularly on Mendy, given his inconsistent showings.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

There's still time for Mendy to redeem himself as he looks to finish what has already been a solid Ligue 1 campaign on a high note, with Lyon looking to chase down Lille who currently occupy second place in the league standings.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message