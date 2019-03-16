Fulham vs Liverpool: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Liverpool travel to Fulham on Sunday knowing that a win at Craven Cottage will take them back to the top of the Premier League.

With Manchester City in FA Cup action this weekend, Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking to take full advantage and be two points clear before next week's international break.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

While the Reds are on a real high following their Champions League win at Bayern Munich in the week, Fulham are in desperate need for any kind of morale boost, with Scott Parker still looking for his first point as caretaker manager and the Cottagers 13 points from safety.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 17 March What Time Is Kick Off? 14:15 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Craven Cottage TV Channel/Stream? Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League Referee? Craig Pawson

Team News

Scott Parker has no new injury concerns for his Fulham team, although Andre Schurrle has been suffering with a virus this week, so may miss out.

Defender Alfie Mawson and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli remain absent following long-term knee injuries for the English pair.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson following an ankle injury he picked up in Munich on Wednesday night, meaning Fabinho will replace him as the side's holding midfielder.

Naby Keita missed the trip to Germany due to a minor muscle injury, but has been training with the side since their midweek win and could return. The game will come too soon for Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, who should be fit for the first time this season after the international break.

Predicted Lineups



Fulham Rico; Odoi, Nordtveit, Ream, Bryan; Seri, Chambers, Cairney; Babel, Mitrovic, Sessegnon Liverpool Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Lallana; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Head to Head Record

Liverpool have won their last five matches against Fulham, with an aggregate score of 16-3 in those games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's the Reds who have been fairly dominant in this fixture over the years. They've recorded 40 wins and just 12 defeats to the west London side in 68 matches between the two teams.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The reverse fixture in November saw the Reds win 2-0 at Anfield, thanks to strikes either side of half time from Mo Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri.

In the 13 Premier League meetings between the two at Craven Cottage, there has never been a draw, with the hosts claiming five wins against Liverpool's eight.

Recent Form

After becoming the first promoted side in history to spend £100m in the summer, this season has been nothing short of a disaster for Fulham, who are currently on a run of six straight defeats.

Scott Parker has been tasked with picking up a squad whose confidence must surely be rock bottom following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, and should Huddersfield win at West Ham on Saturday, the Cottagers will be bottom of the table by kick-off after suffering ten losses in eleven games.

Liverpool's Premier League away form will certainly be a cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds claiming just one win five on the road. Those matches do however include clashes against the two Manchester clubs and Everton.

Liverpool should be challenging on both fronts. Getting knocked out against Bayern could have ruined the team morale and had an effect on Premier League form. Players will be buzzing after that win and carry on with the momentum of winning for the next Premier League game. #LFC pic.twitter.com/lJotlQiYox — Anfield Press (@AnfieldPress) March 14, 2019

Following a run of 12 goals in four matches, including a stunning win in Munich, Liverpool will be full of confidence of going two points clear at the top of the league, with the 68 goals they've scored in the league this season being the same figure as Fulham have conceded.

Here is how each team has performed in their last five matches.

Fulham Liverpool Leicester 3-1 Fulham (9/3) Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (13/3) Fulham 2-0 Chelsea (3/3) Liverpool 4-2 Burnley (10/3) Southampton 2-0 Fulham (27/2) Everton 0-0 Liverpool (3/3) West Ham 3-1 Fulham (22/2) Liverpool 5-0 Watford (27/2) Fulham 0-3 Manchester United (9/2)

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool (24/2)

Prediction

Quite frankly, this isn't really a question of whether Liverpool will win, but more how much they they improve their goal difference by.

Scott Parker is trying his best, but Fulham really have been dreadful, especially defensively. Liverpool are on the up again following a difficult few weeks and it would be a minor miracle if the hosts kept out that awesome front three.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Complacency might be the only thing that will stop Jurgen Klopp's men winning comfortably, but the German will be desperate for that not to happen, and if the Reds take anything less than three points back to Merseyside, it would be a huge surprise and failure.

Prediction: Fulham 0-3 Liverpool