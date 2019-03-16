Swansea hosts Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, March 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. ET.

Manchester City enters Saturday's FA Cup clash looking to continue making headway at the legendary English soccer "quadruple", having already won the League Cup and advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals. Manchester City is in dazzling form after demolishing Schalke 7-0 in the Champions League. The Premier League leaders have lost just once in 2019. They reached the quarterfinals by defeating Newport County of League Two 4-1.

Swansea's first season in the Championship since 2011 has not gone well. The Welsh side is sitting 15th in the Championship table and has dropped its last two matches to West Bromwich and Norwich. Swansea advanced to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup by defeating Brentford 4-1.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+.