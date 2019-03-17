Fulham hosts Liverpool in a critical Premier League match on Sunday, March 17. Kickoff from Craven Cottage is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET.

Liverpool (22-7-1) comes into this match one point behind Manchester City for the Premier League lead with eight matches left to play. Liverpool earned a massive win in Champions League play during the week, defeating Bayern Munich 3-1 in Munich. However, Jurgen Klopp's side must make up for three disappointing draws that have put them behind Manchester City in the title race.

Fulham (4-5-21) has been in a terrible run of form of late, losing their last six matches. Fulham are 13 points away from escaping relegation after earning promotion in 2017-18. The previous meeting between these two teams ended in a 2-0 Liverpool win at Anfield.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the match live on NBC Sports Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.