Crisis-Hit Inter Enjoys Big Derby Della Madonnina Win, Moves Above Milan in Serie A

Struggling Inter enjoyed a narrow win over AC Milan in an entertaining Derby della Madonnina to move back above its city rival in the Serie A standings.

By Associated Press
March 17, 2019

MILAN — Crisis-hit Inter Milan enjoyed a morale-boosting 3-2 win over AC Milan in an entertaining Derby della Madonnina on Sunday to move back above its city rival in the Serie A standings.

Matias Vecino and Stefan de Vrij scored at the start of each half for Inter, and Lautaro Martinez converted a penalty, either side of Milan goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Mateo Musacchio.

Inter moved third, two points above Milan. The top four qualify for next season's Champions League.

Fifth-placed Roma is four points behind Milan.

The Rossoneri came into the match on a run of five successive league wins. In contrast, Inter had won only one of its last five matches in all competitions, had a number of players out with injury and was still without forward Mauro Icardi. He has not played in more than a month, since being stripped off his captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

However, it was the Nerazzurri who took the lead with less than three minutes on the clock. Lautaro headed down a cross from Ivan Perisic and Vecino was left unmarked to volley the ball into the roof of the net.

Inter extended its lead six minutes after the break when, following a short corner, de Vrij headed in Matteo Politano's cross.

Milan pulled one back six minutes later when Bakayoko headed in a free kick for his first goal for the Rossoneri but Inter restored its two-goal advantage shortly after as Lautaro drilled home a spot-kick after Politano had been felled by substitute Samu Castillejo.

There was a frantic finale after Musacchio reduced the deficit again in the 71st, tapping in after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic managed to prevent an own-goal from Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Milan had two chances cleared from practically off the line in stoppage time.

