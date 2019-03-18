Bernardo Silva Talks Up Man City's Quadruple Chances as Their 'Special' Season Rumbles on

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva backed his side to win a historic quadruple this season, following their dramatic 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final win over Swansea City.

With the Carabao Cup trophy already in the cabinet, a Premier League title race bubbling away and a Champions League quarter-final against Spurs on the horizon, City went into their clash against the Swans in high spirits. Despite going two goals down, they rallied admirably, and secured a last-gasp win to send the travelling fans into hysteria.

I’d post a photo with me but this one is too good of zinny! Great team spirit and fight from the lads! pic.twitter.com/BAhsqQPXvO — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 16, 2019

Speaking after his side's win (via the Daily Mail), which set up a semi-final clash against Brighton, the Portuguese sensation said: "All the players feel this season can be special. Last season was special in the way we won the Premier League, this season can be special because we've already won one competition and we're still playing for three.

"We're trying to make something special and write an important page in the history of this club. There are no perfect teams, so we try to improve. We know in some moments of the game we're not as good as some."

Harry Trump/GettyImages

After the international break, Pep Guardiola's side travel to London to face Fulham, where they will be looking to regain their spot at the top of the Premier League table. The Citizens have a game in hand over current leaders Liverpool, who marched to the top of the league with their 2-1 win over the Cottagers on Sunday.

In other news, both Fabian Delph and John Stones have been ruled out of England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualification matches against the Czech Republic and Montenegro. The former's injury concern hasn't been confirmed, while the latter has failed to recover from a groin injury in time to join up with the squad.