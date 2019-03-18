Kylian Mbappe's Relative Admits He Sees Forward Playing for Real Madrid One Day

By 90Min
March 18, 2019

A relative of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has said he sees the 20-year-old playing for Real Madrid one day, as rumours linking Los Blancos with a move for the French superstar have gone into overdrive in recent weeks.

Real are routinely linked with the best young talent in the world, and vague rumblings of a sensational swoop for the France international striker have been ongoing since before his move to Paris Saint-German last summer.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

The Ligue 1 leaders' Champions League exit to Manchester United, however, shortly followed by Real's re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane, has breathed new life into the speculation, with the feeling being that he may fancy a change of surroundings to work under his compatriot. 

While both club and player have remained largely lip-tight over the speculation - a clear joke from Real president Florentino Perez about a desire to land both Mbappe and Neymar this summer acting as the only acknowledgement from either party - an unnamed relative of the player has given us something to work with, admitting he sees the move happening at some stage. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"If I go there [Madrid] at 18, what will I do at 23?" he told Le Journal du Dimanche, via Marca.

"I see Mbappe playing for Real Madrid."

Los Blancos are expected to spend big this summer, as they wind down an unprecedented trophy-less season that has seen them sack two permanent managers, and settle on bringing Zidane back into the fray just ten months after he walked out in 2018. 

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

They have been linked with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, but there would be no bigger statement signing than World Cup winner Mbappe, whose £120m move to Paris from Monaco was made official less than a year ago. 

