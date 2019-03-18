Manchester United Legend Reveals His Son Is Training at Carrington 'Regularly'

By 90Min
March 18, 2019

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has admitted his son Zach is training with the club's academy, as he revealed he returns to the club on a regular basis to keep an eye on his development.

Giggs, currently manager of the Wales national team, returns to his old training ground with his squad this week due to the ongoing redevelopment of Colliers' Park, where his side normally train. 

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

When asked how he felt about heading back to Manchester, the 45-year-old said it's nothing new, as he regularly visits the club to watch his 12-year-old's training sessions, and catch up with his old teammate Nicky Butt. 

"I’m actually there every Tuesday and Thursday because my son trains there," he said, as quoted by The Sun. "I am there quite a bit at night.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Nicky Butt is there and I sometimes go in for a coffee with Nick. I am there quite a bit."

Although any potential first-team debut is a distant prospect at this stage, the idea of having a new Giggs to cheer on will no doubt be an exciting one for United fans, given how successful the last one proved to be.

Giggs worked under Sir Alex Ferguson for the entirety of his playing career, which spanned over two decades prior to his retirement in 2014, and he lifted 13 Premier League trophies in that time.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Welshman is widely considered to be one of the best players to have ever played for the club, so Giggs Junior is in safe hands if he does decide to follow in his dad's footsteps.

      Modal message