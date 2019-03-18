Pontus Jansson Set for Three Weeks Out After Suffering Knee Injury in Sheffield United Defeat

Leeds United will be without experienced defender Pontus Jansson for up to three weeks after the Swede injured his knee in the recent loss to rivals Sheffield United.

After dropping out of the automatic promotion places in the Championship after the defeat, things have since gotten worse for the Elland Road outfit with the news that Jansson is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after damaging his knee.

The Swede, who has been a prominent figure for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season, picked up the injury midway through the encounter but decided to see out proceedings.

The hosts had used all of their substitutions by that point, with the centre back soldiering on to avoid the team having to go down to ten men, and Jansson will now play no part in Sweden's upcoming games.

An official statement on Leeds' website reads: "Pontus Jansson will not join up with the Swedish national team during the international break.

"The centre back suffered an injury to his knee in Saturday's game with Sheffield United which will see him sidelined for three weeks. Jansson will begin his rehab at Thorp Arch with the Leeds United medical team this week."

Fortunately for the club, Jansson will not miss too many games given that the latest set of international fixtures begin soon. He will be unavailable for clashes with Birmingham City and Millwall, but could return to face Preston North End on 9 April.

On top of those Championship matches, the 28-year-old - who has 20 caps for Sweden - will miss his nation's European Championship qualifiers against Romania and Norway.