Women's FA Cup Quarter Final Roundup and Semi Final Draw as Last Four Eye Wembley

By 90Min
March 18, 2019

Manchester City and Chelsea have been pitted against each other in the semi finals of the Women's FA Cup for the fourth time in five seasons after both clubs made it through to the last four of the competition yet again after quarter final wins on Sunday.

The other semi final tie will see Reading host West Ham, offering an incredible chance for both clubs to reach a Wembley final.

Chelsea are the current cup holders and have contested three of the last four finals. They reached the last four again by beating Women's Championship side Durham by a single goal.

Durham remain only a semi-professional team, but it was a record crowd of 1,629 at their New Ferens Park Home and it took a strong Chelsea effort to see them off courtesy of a solitary strike from Ji So-yun in the first half.

City, who last lifted the cup in 2017 had a more comfortable passage after beating Liverpool 3-0. Janine Beckie and Georgia Stanway (twice) scored the goals and it keeps City's chances of a domestic treble alive after already winning the Continental Cup and fighting Arsenal in the ongoing race for the Women's Super League title.

Reading ended Manchester United's hopes of finishing their debut season by winning the FA Cup after a dramatic, goal-filled period of extra-time was decided at the death.

The score had been 0-0 after 90 minutes, but after the two teams suddenly started trading goals in the additional half hour, the game was delicately balanced at 2-2 and looked to be heading to penalties under Icelandic forward Rakel Honnudottir got the winner for the Royals.

West Ham got the better of second tier Aston Villa in their quarter final, with Scotland international Jane Ross scoring the only goal of the game in the first half after reacting quickest to capitalise on a spill from Villa goalkeeper Sian Rogers.

2018/19 FA Cup Women's Semi Final Draw:

Reading vs West Ham United
Manchester City vs Chelsea

The semi final ties will be played on Sunday 14 April, with the two winners then going on to contest the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 4 May.

