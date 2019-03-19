Aron Gunnarsson's Proposed Cardiff City Exit Confirmed by Al-Arabi Sports Club

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Al-Arabi Sports Club have confirmed an agreement with Cardiff City midfielder Aron Gunnarsson to join the QNB Stars League side this summer. 

Gunnarsson has been with the Bluebirds since signing from Coventry City back in 2011 on a free transfer, and has gone on to make 278 appearances for the club, notching 25 goals and 23 assists in that time, making himself the longest serving member of the current squad.

And, after ample speculation, the Qatari side seemed to confirm the switch on their official twitter account, posting a video of Gunnarsson's various highlights for club and country before ending with a clip of him, adorned in his Icelandic national team shirt, proclaiming: "Al-Arabi, I'm coming."

In the accompanying caption, the club explained: "The club's management succeeded in hiring the leader of the Iceland football team Aaron Gunnarsson [29 years old] and the midfielder of Premier League side Cardiff City for two seasons with the option of a third season." 

Gunnarsson, who has 81 caps for his country and has been their captain since 2012, has overseen both their inaugural major tournament appearances at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Upon Cardiff's promotion to the top tier last summer, the midfielder was linked with a move away with his contract running down, but Neil Warnock eventually tied him up to a fresh one-year deal. 

However, despite being involved in all but two Premier League games since his return from the knee injury that kept him out from the opening eight fixtures of the season, he now looks set to leave the Welsh capital for pastures new at the expiration of this contract.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message