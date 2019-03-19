Bayern Munich Race Ahead of Arsenal in Race to Sign Prolific Lille Striker Nicolas Pepe

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Bayern Munich appear to be close to securing the signing of Lille striker Nicolas Pepe, according to recent reports.

Pepe has been in sublime form for Lille so far this season, registering 18 goals and 11 assists in all competitions and, as a result, has become a top transfer target for a host of sides across Europe. 

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

It was reported that Bayern Munich had 'opened talks' with Lille last week and now, according to Sport, it appears that the Bavarians are drawing closer to confirming the signing.

Bayern delegate Laurent Busser has been watching Pepe live over the past few months but, as Lille look set to qualify for the Champions League, his transfer value is only likely to increase over the coming months - which could pose an issue for Bayern.

As a result, Sport claim that Bayern are looking to secure a deal as soon as possible to prevent Lille from continually raising the Ivorian's transfer value and because the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal are also monitoring his progress.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

beIN Sports journalist Bel-Abbès Bouaissi has also claimed that Bayern have already submitted a huge transfer offer for Pepe in the region of €80m, adding that adidas also have a hand in the transaction.

Speaking about his future whilst on international duty with the Ivory Coast, Pepe has insisted that he is unsure of what the immediate future holds and that he is currently focused on finishing the season strongly with Lille.

“My representatives take care of my future, I am focused on Lille for the rest of the season,” Pepe told Canal, per Football Espana.

“My future league? I do not have a preference.”

      Modal message