Britain's Richest Man Considering Takeover Bid for Chelsea After Team Sky Investment

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, is interested in adding Chelsea to his portfolio of sporting interests as Roman Abramovich becomes increasingly detached from the club.

The Times report that the 66-year-old petrochemicals billionaire has been (to use the footballing term) exploring a bid for the Blues, but could be put off by an asking price in the region of £2.5bn. 

Ratcliffe's vast wealth (he is worth around £21bn) means that a bid for Chelsea would be feasible, but the Ineos founder is concerned by the growing need to build a new stadium for the club – with massive extra costs involved in a large development project in west London. 


The multibillionaire is about to take over sponsorship of cycling's Team Sky and make them Team Ineos, taking on the team's annual costs of around £35m, and pumped £110m into Sir Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK ahead of the 2021 Americas Cup. 

He also bought Swiss club FC Lausanne-Sport in 2017, when they played in the country's top flight. The nine-time Swiss Cup winners have since been relegated to the Swiss Challenge League. 

Abramovich's trouble renewing his UK visa has seen him take more of a hands off role at Stamford Bridge in recent months, leading to speculation that he is courting bids for the west London side as he moves away from his British business interests.


The international break will give the Blues a chance to lick their wounds after a humbling 2-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, before they travel to South Wales to take on Cardiff City at the end of the month. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message