Juventus Prepared to Compete With Real Madrid for Tottenham Star Christian Eriksen

Juventus have joined the race with Real Madrid to snap up Tottenham star Christian Eriksen this summer.

Eriksen's current contract with Tottenham is set to expire in 2020 and there has been no indication as to whether the Danish midfielder is willing to agree to an extension. As a result, clubs in Europe are beginning to circle, hoping to take advantage of his uncertain future in north London.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Previous reports have suggested that Tottenham are 'resigned' to Eriksen leaving the club and are willing to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free deal.

Real Madrid were being cited as the front runners to land his signature following the recent reappointment of Zinedine Zidane but, according to Calciomercato, they'll face some stiff competition from Italian champions Juventus this summer and a transfer tug of war could be on the horizon.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been monitoring Eriksen for some time and I Bianconeri have already been in contact with the 27-year-old's entourage ahead of making an offer to Tottenham this summer.





There could still be a twist in the tale yet, as the report from Calciomercato goes on to claim that Tottenham are still clinging on to the hope that they can agree fresh terms with Eriksen. If they were to secure a deal, his transfer value would subsequently skyrocket, putting off any potential suitors.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Last month, Eriksen's agent spoke about the current contract situation, insisting that the Danish international is only focused on helping Tottenham finish the season as strongly as possible.

"Christian only wants to focus himself on football," his agent Martin Schootssaid. "At this moment I would prefer not to join the speculations about contracts and transfers."