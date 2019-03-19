PHOTOS: adidas Unveil Brand New 2019 Home Kits for Argentina, Colombia & Mexico

adidas have unveiled the 2019 home kits for Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, all of which are set to be used for the first time during the upcoming international break.





The kits have all drawn on inspiration from the rich histories of all three countries and are set to be used this summer as Argentina and Colombia compete in the Copa America and Mexico participate in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

You've all seen this piece of Argentine loveliness, haven't you? Oh yes. pic.twitter.com/fw78uWyqA6 — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 19, 2019

Detailing the design of the Argentinean kit, adidas have said: "For the first time, the Argentine flag is the absolute protagonist in the design.

"In this edition, the layout of the traditional sky-blue vertical stripes gives space to the Argentine flag as never before. Starting from a white band in the center, the only two blue stripes in front, depict perfectly the utmost patriotic symbol."

If someone *cough @adidasfootball cough* wants to hook 90min up with a Colombia shirt though, my DMs are always open...because this is filth pic.twitter.com/zsjvDuMrI6 — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 19, 2019

As for the Colombian kit, adidas describe it as: "Design inspired by those textures that have embroidered Colombia's history and that have made national products, world icons.

"The graphics based on all Colombian embroideries, are highlighted in the front of the jersey, with its traditional yellow shade and blue horizontal threads, giving a modern and aesthetic design to both, players and fans."

Kit drops from @adidasfootball, always a delight. Mexico looking sweeeeeeet pic.twitter.com/aAD4iEkdHy — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 19, 2019

The most daring from the set of new releases is Mexico's, which does away with their traditional green shirt in favour of black, combined with striking Aztec patterns.

"The National Team will wear a black jersey loaded with history, demanding attention and respect on the pitch.

"The new uniform features a design inspired by the iconic Aztec matchball, used during the World Cup in Mexico 86. The graphics based on this pre-Hispanic empire, stand out on the front of the completely black jersey."

All of the new kits will be in action for the first time on March 22, as Argentina face off against Venezuela, Colombia play Japan and Mexico host Chile.