PHOTOS: adidas Unveil Brand New 2019 Home Kits for Argentina, Colombia & Mexico

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

adidas have unveiled the 2019 home kits for Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, all of which are set to be used for the first time during the upcoming international break.


The kits have all drawn on inspiration from the rich histories of all three countries and are set to be used this summer as Argentina and Colombia compete in the Copa America and Mexico participate in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Detailing the design of the Argentinean kit, adidas have said: "For the first time, the Argentine flag is the absolute protagonist in the design.

"In this edition, the layout of the traditional sky-blue vertical stripes gives space to the Argentine flag as never before. Starting from a white band in the center, the only two blue stripes in front, depict perfectly the utmost patriotic symbol."

As for the Colombian kit, adidas describe it as: "Design inspired by those textures that have embroidered Colombia's history and that have made national products, world icons.

"The graphics based on all Colombian embroideries, are highlighted in the front of the jersey, with its traditional yellow shade and blue horizontal threads, giving a modern and aesthetic design to both, players and fans."

The most daring from the set of new releases is Mexico's, which does away with their traditional green shirt in favour of black, combined with striking Aztec patterns.

"The National Team will wear a black jersey loaded with history, demanding attention and respect on the pitch.

"The new uniform features a design inspired by the iconic Aztec matchball, used during the World Cup in Mexico 86. The graphics based on this pre-Hispanic empire, stand out on the front of the completely black jersey."

All of the new kits will be in action for the first time on March 22, as Argentina face off against Venezuela, Colombia play Japan and Mexico host Chile.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message