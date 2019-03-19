Tottenham Agree Pre-Contract With Highly Rated Bolivian Winger Julio Cesar Torres

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Tottenham have reportedly reached a pre-contract agreement with young Bolivian winger Julio Cesar Torres. The winger from the Tahuichi Soccer Academy is said to have been snapped up by Spurs, despite never featuring for a professional club. 

In a recent interview with Bolivian media channel Red Uno, the young player and his agent have fuelled speculation over the move which would see him join Spurs' reserves. Tottenham are however yet to comment on the deal, which is said to include a one-year loan deal with an option to buy.

The move would potentially mark Mauricio Pochettino's first transfer in over a year, with the club failing to sign a single player in the previous two windows. 

This has not stopped the story circling Bolivian social media as Torres confirmed the move with his agent late last week. The claim is supported with a video interview, where Gonzalo Anciar talks of the move. 

Quoted by TalkSport, Anciar stated: “We put together a folder that specifies his technical, tactical, physical and psychological skills, which we presented to sports entrepreneurs. In the first instance, he was interested in Valladolid in Spain, but a French businessman came in contact with Tottenham and we signed a pre-contract.”

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Torres is said to be incredibly grateful for the chances given to him by Tottenham, claiming: "it's a great surprise given to me, that very few young people have here in Bolivia."  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message