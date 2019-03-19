Wanda Nara Insists Mauro Icardi and Inter Are Close to Agreeing 'Peace' Following Recent Exile

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Mauro Icardi, has insisted that the Argentinean striker is close to reaching an amicable settlement with Inter amid his ongoing exile from the club.

Icardi has been absent for Inter's previous nine matches in all competitions after the club removed him from the captaincy - inevitably sparking rumours surrounding a potential exit in the summer transfer window.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

However, Nara has now played down any speculation surrounding a potential transfer away from Inter, telling Tiki Taka (via Football Italia): “Will we meet on Friday? With me no, but the club may very well meet him without me.

“If he meets the Coach then I come in… No, I don’t know. I talked to [director Giuseppe] Marotta, there’s no problem.

“We’re close to finding peace, we’re almost there. Mauro is recovering from a knee injury and hasn’t had a day off until [Sunday] because he wants to get back to his best.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“I talked to Marotta and there are no problems between [Icardi] and his teammates. He’ll be back once he’s fit."





Inter sporting director Giuseppe Marotta has also had his say on the current situation, suggesting that Inter are looking to find a solution to the issue as quickly as possible.





"I hope the situation can mend itself,” the general manager told reporters, as per Football Italia.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“We’re a family and parents must make decisions for the sake of their children, but they’re not punishments. They’re made so the kids can grow and get better.

“That’s how our decision should be interpreted. I hope we can mend this rift as quickly as possible because Icardi is a good lad who has given a lot to Inter and can still give us so much."