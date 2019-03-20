Kylian Mbappe Admits He Hasn't Been Able to Sleep Since PSG's Dramatic UCL Defeat to Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he has not been able to sleep since the French side's dramatic defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's men crashed out of the last 16 when United overcame a 2-0 first leg deficit to win 3-1 in Paris, courtesy of an injury-time penalty from Marcus Rashford.



Julian Finney/GettyImages

After once again seeing PSG exit the competition before the quarter-finals stage, Mbappe told Telefoot: "I am stunned - there are no words.





"I have not been able to sleep and I think it has been the same for everybody else. It is difficult. We worked hard to reach that point and now we are out. We are disappointed. Football goes on. We will try to rally and finish the season.

"Honestly, it was our goal - we were working towards it each day. The supporters were with us too. The stadium was full, the fans did their job and got behind us - it was a truly magical atmosphere and we spoiled the party. We did not want to ruin it, but we did."



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite their shock defeat, Real Madrid target Mbappe insisted that the club could turn things around next season and that the future remains bright in Paris.





The 20-year-old added: "It is complicated, particularly after what happened, and there are many people who doubt us. However, I still believe in this project - I am sure we will do something good for the club with the fans' support. I hope that they continue to get behind us. They have always been in the right. Now, we have to do some things.

"I think that, together, we can start to move in the right direction again and ask the right questions. I think that we can achieve something good in the future. We will keep working because that it is all that we can do.



FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"We will try to improve day after day, as when you get eliminated, you are missing something -- you are not up to it. Now, we have to finish the season in the best way and prepare better for next year."