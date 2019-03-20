Man Utd 'Confident' of Signing Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho This Summer in £80m Raid

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Manchester United are thought to be increasingly confident about their chances of landing Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho this summer, with an £80m bid likely to secure his services.

The England international has rapidly become one of the most exciting young talents in European football, and has exploded onto the Bundesliga scene with BVB this season, providing 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions. Sancho joined the club from Manchester City in 2017, arriving for a bargain £8m.

According to the Evening StandardUnited are eager to land the prodigious talent when the summer transfer window opens, and have been buoyed by the knowledge that City failed to insert a 'No United' clause in his contract - a feature they insisted be in Brahim Díaz's contract when he joined Real Madrid last month.


The report notes that Dortmund have been bullish in their refusal to entertain offers for Sancho, but claims an offer in excess of £80m should be enough to see them weaken their resolve. City are thought to have a buy-back option, but are said to be unlikely to use it, given Pep Guardiola's opinion that the player shirked the challenge of earning his place at the club.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

After falling behind City and Liverpool in the title race this season, United will be desperate to re-assert themselves as one of the Premier League's most feared sides. Signing Sancho would be an impressive statement of intent, and the player looks capable of thriving in the English top tier for years to come.

Meanwhile, United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed he's hoping current caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is given the manager's job on a permanent basis in the summer. He has also claimed the side struggled under former boss José Mourinho due to a lack of confidence and morale among the squad towards the end of his tenure.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message