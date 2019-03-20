Ryan Giggs Confirms Aaron Ramsey Injury Will Rule Him Out of Wales Fixture

March 20, 2019

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has revealed that Aaron Ramsey has sustained a 'slight knock' in training this week, ruling him out of the friendly against Trinidad and Tobago at Wrexham on Wednesday. 

Giggs is also set be without Derby midfielder Tom Lawrence, Burnley striker Sam Vokes and Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu for their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday, though it is hoped Ramsey will be back fit in time for then.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday's clash, Giggs, as quoted by BBC Sport, revealed:  "Aaron's just got a slight knock to his thigh, so we're just monitoring that. He should be OK for the weekend. He won't be involved tomorrow.

"They [Ampadu, Lawrence and Vokes] have got different injuries. Ethan's got a slight back strain. Tom Lawrence, I was at the game, took a blow to his other ankle. He was struggling with one ankle, then got a knock on the other ankle.

"And Vokesy's been struggling with his groin, came back on the weekend, played 70 minutes and just felt it again. So the three of them are unavailable."

Wales have been drawn in to qualifying Group E alongside Azerbaijan, Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia, with the latter their opening opponents before they take on Croatia on 8 April 8. 

Giggs had previously spoken about the Arsenal midfielder's upcoming switch to Juventus and how it could improve the 28-year-old.

"You've seen what going abroad has done for Gareth. It will be a great experience for Aaron," said Giggs. "Look at the facilities Juventus have got, they are a massive club. He is going to a great club, the biggest in Italy.

"He is playing well at the moment and (leaving Arsenal) has not affected him."

