Vinicius Junior Reveals Why He Choose Real Madrid Despite Barcelona Offer to 'Pay More'

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior has revealed that he rejected a better financial offer from Barcelona to move to the Santiago Bernabéu in 2018.

The 18-year-old completed a £40m move from Flamengo to Real Madrid last year but was also in talks with their Clásico rivals, Barcelona, around the time he was weighing up leaving Brazil's top flight.

Vinícius admitted that he received a better financial offer from Barça but that he was talked into the project at Real Madrid by compatriots Marcelo and Casemiro.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"My father never told me of interest until Barcelona and Real Madrid," Vinícius told Cadena SER (via Goal). "Then we visited both clubs and liked them both.


"Barcelona wanted to pay more, but we wanted the best project and Marcelo and Casemiro spoke to me and helped me decide.

"Casemiro told me that, when [Zinedine] Zidane spoke, he would get a bit nervous. It is quite different how Zidane speaks compared to Solari. He is a legend, he won everything and he is special.

"To me, he said to be calm about the injury in order to return stronger."

Vinícius is currently on the treatment table after picking up a knock during the club's Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Brazil international has been ruled out of action for up to two months as a result of a ligament tear in his right leg, something which will put the youngster up against the clock to return before the end of the season.

Vinícius has featured 28 times for Real Madrid during his maiden season with the club, scoring three goals and claiming 12 assists.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message