When & Where to Watch Chelsea's Biggest Stars During the March International Break

To be frank, after Chelsea's last performance, you probably don't want to see their players any time soon.

However, the international break provides an excellent opportunity for struggling stars to recapture their form, and March's set of national team fixtures will (hopefully) allow the Blues boys to get back some much needed confidence.

Here's a look at when and where you can watch them in action...





*Dates and times all GMT; channel/live streams available in UK

Eden Hazard (Belgium)

The will-he-won't-he transfer saga with Real Madrid continues to rumble on, but for now, Hazard will focus his attentions on Belgium's opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Cyprus.

The 28-year-old is likely to pick up his 100th cap for the national team in the second game, which is a mighty fine achievement.

Blues fans will just hope they get their talismanic forward back in one piece, as the battle for Champions League qualification heats up.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Belgium vs Russia 21st March 2019 @ 19.45 Sky Sports Mix; Now TV Cyprus vs Belgium 24th March 2019 @ 19.45 Sky Sports Red Button

Callum Hudson-Odoi (England)



Callum Hudson-Odoi, or 'CHO' as he now seems to have unimaginatively been nicknamed, can't get a Premier League start for love nor money, but he has gone and bagged himself a first senior England call-up at the age of just 18.

Midfielder Ross Barkley is also in the Three Lions squad, ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro respectively.

Gareth Southgate's bold approach to select talented youngsters has gone down a treat so far, and his plucky side will be looking to open the campaign with a maximum six points.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream England vs Czech Republic 22nd March @ 19.45 ITV1/STV Montenegro vs England 25th March @ 19.45 ITV1/STV

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Spain)

Chelsea's record signing has had a mixed first campaign with the club; showcasing dazzling reflex saves alongside many a near-post blunder. And that infamous Carabao Cup Final moment, of course.

Spain had a nightmare World Cup 2018 campaign, and frustrated in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, so they'll be looking to bounce back with wins over Norway and Malta in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Perhaps due to the Blues' struggles at the back this season, there's no place for defender César Azpilicueta or Marcos Alonso in the squad. No Pedro, either...

Spain vs Norway 23rd March 2019 @ 19.45 Sky Sports Football; Now TV Malta vs Spain 26th March 2019 @ 19.45 Sky Sports Football; Now TV

N'Golo Kanté (France)

Despite being moved from his favoured holding midfield position, N'Golo Kanté has still shone for Chelsea this season, with his relentless stamina showing no signs of letting up.

The midfield dynamo will be in action for France, who take on Moldova on Friday, before hosting Iceland next Monday.

Oh, and Europa League super striker Olivier Giroud will be there too.

The 2018 World Cup winners will be looking to pick up where they left off, and are expected to power their way to Euro 2020 qualification with ease.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Moldova vs France 22nd March @ 19.45 Sky Sports Main Event/Football; Now TV France vs Iceland 25th March @ 19.45 Sky Sports Main Event/Now TV

Jorginho (Italy)

Maurizio Sarri's golden boy Jorginho still isn't the most popular of figures at Stamford Bridge, but, should 'Sarriball' eventually get rolling (we live in hope), his quality will finally become clear.





The former Napoli man's silky passing will be on show for Italy during the international break, as Roberto Mancini's side look to respond from the disappointment of failing to qualify for the last World Cup.



