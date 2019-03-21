AC Milan Open Talks With Richarlison Over €65m Deal But Financial Fair Play Hurdle

Italian giants AC Milan are hopeful of completing a deal for Everton forward Richarlison despite concerns over how the club will finance the move.

The Rossoneri have already opened talks with the Brazil international's representatives less than a year on from his move to Everton, where he signed in a £35m deal from Premier League rivals Watford.

Milan News (via Football Italia) reports that the club have been told it would cost them over €65m if they want to complete the deal this summer, but Gennaro Gattuso's side would likely have to duck out of negotiations if that price stays the same.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The club are already in hot water over Financial Fair Play and would not be able to meet Watford's €65m asking price without cashing in on some first-team players at the end of the season.

The Rossoneri could qualify for the Champions League this season which would see them earn close to €50m, but the club's decision makers have already set that money aside to bring Chelsea's Tiémoué Bakayoko to San Siro permanently.





This report claims there are similarities in the way AC Milan are approaching the signing of Richarlison to their deal which saw Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paquetá arrive in the January transfer window.

Technical director Leonardo is once again leading negotiations, while concerns over Financial Fair Play restrictions were also present throughout Paquetá's move, as well as their most recent signing, Krzysztof Piątek.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Both players arrived for a combined €70m, taking Milan's net spending this season alone to just under €100m, with a further €24m already committed to bringing Franck Kessié in from Atalanta on a permanent deal.