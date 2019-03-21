Borussia Dortmund Chief Expects Marco Reus to Remain at the Club for the Rest of His Career

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc believes club captain Marco Reus will remain at the club for the rest of his career.

The 29-year-old has become an irreplaceable figure at Dortmund since returning to his boyhood club in 2012, and Zorc has insisted that he cannot envisage Reus leaving the club before the end of his current deal.

In an interview with Sport Bild in Germany, Zorc stated: "Marco [Reus] is an identification figure and deeply rooted in Dortmund. I can not imagine that he will play for another club.





"He is respected by all. Marco has matured as a human being. He takes on more responsibility than before, on and off the pitch."

Reus was handed the armband by manager Lucien Favre before the start of the current season and the German international has excelled in his new role, leading by example with 15 goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances.

WE LOVE YOU MARCO REUS!!!!! — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 16, 2019

Predominantly used in an attacking midfield position, Reus has helped guide Die Schwarzgelben to the top of the division - level on points with Bayern Munich - and Zorc has praised the player for possessing 'a natural authority'.

Dortmund were eliminated from the Champions League round of 16 by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month - losing 3-0 in the first leg at Wembley Stadium - which according to the German magazine, prompted a rousing speech by the authoritative attacker.

Reus has struggled with several injuries during his time at the Signal Iduna Park, missing Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph with ankle ligament damage, as well as being sidelined for Dortmund's 2017 DFB-Pokal win - the first major trophy of his career.

💬 #Löw: "Marco Reus has been in fantastic form and can play a leadership role in this team - just like he does with Dortmund. For him it's always a question of fitness. His individual quality is huge." #DieMannschaft #GERSRB🇩🇪🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/h4AImeaw2m — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 19, 2019

However, Reus is nearing his 250th appearance in a yellow shirt, with an impressive 115 goals and 72 assists to his name.

If not for the injuries, Reus may well have left Dortmund many years ago, but his unfortunate medical history has kept him at BVB and Zorc expects him to see out his current contract, which was signed one year ago and runs until 2023.

Reus is currently on international duty with Germany after avoiding Joachim Low's axe, as the coach navigates a transition phase following a deeply disappointing 2018 World Cup group stage exit.