Juventus Legend Claudio Marchisio Reveals He 'Twice' Rejected Move to Rivals Milan

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has revealed that he rejected rivals Milan on two occasions during his time in Turin.

Now plying his trade in Russia for Zenit Saint Petersburg, the 33-year-old's contract was terminated by Juve last summer after 25 years at the club, but the midfielder has admitted that staying in Italy was never an option.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

As quoted by Football Italia, Marchisio recalled: “My adventure was at the finish line, but the transfer market was closing and I thought I would stay.





“The club decided to terminate my contract. For me it wasn’t easy, but I wanted to change clubs. I rejected Milan twice. I’ve received so many offers during my career, both from abroad and Italy.





Marchisio made almost 400 appearances for I Bianconeri, winning seven consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2018, and the versatile central midfielder was not prepared to jeopardise his legacy in Turin despite being released by the club.

“For me the most important team besides Juve have always been Milan, but I would never have gone to another Italian club," he added.

“I gave so much, but Juve gave me so much in return. I have no regrets. In football, like in work and love, there are so many ways to end stories."

During his Juventus career, Marchisio also won the Coppa Italia in four consecutive seasons and earned a spot in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season in 2015 for his role in Juve's run to the final, which they ended up losing to Barcelona in Berlin.

The Italian veteran's time on the pitch has been limited this season, making just five league starts as Zenit lead the way in the Russian division, but as his career draws to a close, Marchisio has secured his place in Juventus history and the Milan snubs will have only strengthened the adoration from the Juve faithful.