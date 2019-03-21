Pablo Zabaleta Set to Discuss West Ham Future With Manager Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta is set for talks with Manuel Pellegrini concerning his future at the club, with the Hammers' manager pleased with his performances this season.

Zabaleta joined the club on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2017, and despite being 34 years of age he has played regularly since. The Premier League veteran has been given plenty of minutes under all three West Ham managers during his time with the club - Slaven Bilic, David Moyes and now Pellegrini - despite the arrival of Ryan Fredericks from Fulham last summer, a right-back who was supposed to offer more dynamism on the flank for West Ham.

Zabaleta's contract runs out in the summer, however, and, according to the Evening Standard , Pellegrini is keen for him to continue playing at the London Stadium. The Chilean, who won the Premier League with Zabaleta in 2014, is pleased with Zabaleta's influence in the dressing room, where he acts as a role model to the younger players.





There have been suggestions that Argentinian could return to Manchester City in the summer as a member of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff, but Zabaleta has previously made it clear that he has no plans on retiring yet.





In other news, West Ham's Felipe Anderson has praised Pellegrini for helping him earn a recall to the Brazil squad. The winger has been called up for the upcoming games against Panama and the Czech Republic, despite having only made one previous appearance for the Selecao, back in 2015.

Anderson stated: ''I always said it was a dream to go to the national team. The coach gave me his trust to play constantly, to get into a rhythm and I am very excited to get there.''

