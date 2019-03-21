Spain vs Norway Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 23 March
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|19:45 (GMT)
|Where Is it Played?
|Estadi de Mestalla, Valencia
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Sky Sports Football
|Referee?
|Andris Treimanis
Team News
After Spain's squad was named last Friday, there has only been one change. They are now without Fabian Ruiz, who had to pull out of the squad through illness. The Napoli man has been replaced by Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez, who could soon be leaving for Manchester City.
⚠ OFICIAL | @FabianRP52, aquejado de un proceso febril, abandona la concentración tras ser examinado esta misma tarde por los servicios médicos de la Selección en el Hospital Universitario Sanitas La Moraleja. El jugador del @atleti @saulniguez ocupará su lugar#UnidosPorUnRETO pic.twitter.com/2jy6ciZuV2— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 18, 2019
Norway are not expected to have any fresh injuries, with Kristoffer Ajer recovering from a head injury in time to be available for Saturday's trip to Valencia.
Predicted Lineups
|Spain
|De Gea; Alba, Ramos, Martinez, Roberto; Saul, Busquets, Ceballos; Asensio, Morata, Rodrigo.
|Norway
|Jarstein; Elabdellaoui, Nordtveit, Ajer, Rosted; Fossum, Henriksen, Selnaes, Elyounoussi; Kamara, King.
Head to Head Record
Spain and Norway have met six times before, with La Roja winning four of their meetings and Norway recording just one win. Their only victory came back at EURO 2000, as a Steffen Iversen goal secured a famous 1-0 win in their first ever European Championship game.
The last time these two sides met was in the EURO 2004 playoffs in November 2003, where Spain were victorious. The Spanish won 2-1 in the first leg, before prevailing 3-0 in the second leg to qualify for the upcoming tournament in Portugal.
Spain have managed to keep clean sheets in four of their six encounters with Norway, while Saturday's visitors will be looking to beat La Roja for the first time in 19 years.
Recent Form
Both sides are returning to action for the first time in four months, having not played since their Nations League debuts. Spain finished second in Group A4 behind England, ending 2019 with back to back defeats to the Three Lions and World Cup finalists Croatia.
Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:
|Spain
|Norway
|Spain 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (18/11)
|Cyprus 0-2 Norway (19/11)
|Croatia 3-2 Spain (15/11)
|Slovenia 1-1 Norway (16/11)
|Spain 2-3 England (15/10)
|Norway 1-0 Bulgaria (16/10)
|Wales 1-4 Spain (11/10)
|Norway 1-0 Slovenia (13/10)
|Spain 6-0 Croatia (11/09)
|Bulgaria 1-0 Norway (09/09)
Prediction
Prediction: Spain 3-1 Norway