USMNT vs. Ecuador Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Friendly

How to watch the USMNT vs. Ecuador in a friendly on Thursday, March 21.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 21, 2019

The U.S. men's national team plays its third match under manager Gregg Berhalter on Thursday when the Americans host Ecuador in a friendly in Florida.

The two will meet at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, and it will be the first of two March friendlies for the USA.

The United States beat Panama and Costa Rica in friendlies in January and February. The U.S. defeated Panama 3–0 and won 2–0 over Costa Rica. The March matches will be the first chance for Berhalter where he has the chance to select players from the full men's national team pool of players. It will be the only time until training camp ahead of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup to bring the whole group together. After suffering a minor right knee injury, goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been dropped from the U.S. roster for this matchup and will be replaced by Jesse Gonzalez.

In the last matchup between the two squads, the United States earned a 2–1 win in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario. 

The United States will face Chile in Houston on March 26. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+, the WatchESPN app and Univision NOW.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

