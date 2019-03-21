VIDEO: Gyasi Zardes Puts USA in Front of Ecuador Late With Deflected Goal From Outside the Box

Team USA and Ecuador battled it out in an International Friendly on Thursday night. With the score knotted at 0-0 for the majority of the game, Gyasi Zardes put an end to that. Zardes found himself with the ball after an Ecuador turnover, and unleashed a deep kick from outside the box. Goaltender Alexander Dominguez whiffed on the save attempt, as the ball deflected off the crossbar and into the net.

A lucky shot? Yes. Does it matter? Not at all, as Team USA walked out of Orlando with the 1-0 victory.