Aaron Wan-Bissaka in Line for England Call Up After Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be in line for his first call up to the England national team to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool star was forced to withdraw from the squad after struggling with a back injury in recent weeks, and Gareth Southgate is yet to select a replacement for Alexander-Arnold in his squad.

According to The Sun, the Three Lions boss confirmed he would only promote a player from the Under-21 setup, with Wan-Bissaka said to be the top of his wish list.

The 21-year-old surprisingly did not feature for the youth team in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Poland, with the Football Association confirming that both Wan-Bissaka and Tammy Abraham had been rested as a precaution, suggesting they may be promoted to the first team.

Wan-Bissaka could be set to feature in Friday's clash with the Czech Republic, but The Mirror claim that Southgate could look to involve the Crystal Palace wonderkid in Monday's game with Montenegro if his squad suffers any further injuries.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to make 100+ tackles this season.



Still only *seven* players have successfully dribbled past him. 😳 pic.twitter.com/kJyNoXiBFM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 2, 2019

Southgate already has Kieran Tripper and Kyle Walker to call upon for the fixtures, but could look to add further depth in the position by giving Wan-Bissaka his first taste of senior international football.

The youngster has excelled for Palace this season, leading many fans to call for his inclusion in the initial 25-man squad. He has made 31 appearances for his club this season, establishing himself as one of the Premier League's finest one-on-one defenders.

His form has reportedly attracted the interest of several European giants. The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are thought to be incredibly keen on Wan-Bissaka, whilst Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will also likely compete for his signature in the summer.

Alongside Alexander-Arnold, England will be without Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Luke Shaw, Fabian Delph, John Stones and Marcus Rashford for Friday's fixture, with the group all withdrawing through injury.

James Ward-Prowse and Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi were called up to the squad as replacements, and they could soon be joined by at least one of Wan-Bissaka and Abraham.