Photos: Latest Images of Barcelona's 2019/20 Kit 'Leaked' on Social Media

More images of Barcelona's kit for the 2019/20 season appear to have been leaked on social media, seemingly confirming the bold new design similar to that of the Croatia national team's iconic checkered pattern doing the rounds of Twitter.

While kit unveilings were once a real surprise for fans in the summer, we tend to now know well in advance what kits our teams will be sporting next season. Some cynical thinkers have even suggested the now customary links are used by clubs in order to gauge the supporters' reaction, giving them time to redesign should they new strips go down like a lead balloon.

With the 'revolutionary' checkered pattern having been touted since last year, kit leak specialists Footy Headlines appear to have hit the mother lode once again, and have released pictures which they claim to be Barça's new kit for next season.





In a bold departure from the traditional stripes, the Catalan giants could be rocking a brand new look - a move which would surely make Ivan Rakitić feel right at home.





Here's a couple of the leaked snaps:

Image by Richie Boon

Image by Richie Boon

The supposedly kit, hasn't exactly gone down well with the club's enormous fanbase, and supporters across the world have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns over the bold new choice.

