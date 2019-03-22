Photos: Latest Images of Barcelona's 2019/20 Kit 'Leaked' on Social Media

By 90Min
March 22, 2019

More images of Barcelona's kit for the 2019/20 season appear to have been leaked on social media, seemingly confirming the bold new design similar to that of the Croatia national team's iconic checkered pattern doing the rounds of Twitter.

While kit unveilings were once a real surprise for fans in the summer, we tend to now know well in advance what kits our teams will be sporting next season. Some cynical thinkers have even suggested the now customary links are used by clubs in order to gauge the supporters' reaction, giving them time to redesign should they new strips go down like a lead balloon.

With the 'revolutionary' checkered pattern having been touted since last year, kit leak specialists Footy Headlines appear to have hit the mother lode once again,  and have released pictures which they claim to be Barça's new kit for next season. 


In a bold departure from the traditional stripes, the Catalan giants could be rocking a brand new look - a move which would surely make Ivan Rakitić feel right at home.


Here's a couple of the leaked snaps:

Image by Richie Boon
Image by Richie Boon

The supposedly kit, hasn't exactly gone down well with the club's enormous fanbase, and supporters across the world have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns over the bold new choice.

In other news, Barça look likely to sell their midfielder André Gomes in the summer, as Everton are believed to be ready to meet the player's €25m release clause

The technically gifted midfielder has impressed for the Toffees on a loan spell this season, and the Premier League side are said to be eager to sign him permanently when the next transfer window opens.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message